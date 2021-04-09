Advertisement

Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt,...
Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. It was reported on April 9, 2021, that Egyptian archeologists unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city near Luxor, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.(Amr Nabil | AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city south of Cairo, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.

Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass says that an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city, called the ‘Lost Golden City,’ in the southern province of Luxor.

It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

He said on Thursday that the city was built on the western bank of the Nile River and was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the pharaonic empire.

Last year, archeologists started excavating in the area, searching for the mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun.

