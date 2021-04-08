Winterville Police trying to identify people of interest in larceny, identity theft investigation

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a financial card theft and identity theft case.

Officials said the victim believes his financial card was lost after using it at the Handy Mart on Winterville Parkway just before 9 p.m. on Mar. 20.

Winterville financial card theft and identity theft case (Winterville Police Department)

On Mar. 21, the card was used to buy a 58-inch Hisense TV at a Walmart in Burlington. The card was used again later that evening to buy a 65-inch LG TV from Walmart in Goldsboro.

The individuals were driving a 2-door black or darker color Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

