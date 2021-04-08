The Wall That Heals opens in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A traveling memorial to those who served, and those who lost their lives during the Vietnam War, has made its way to Eastern North Carolina this week. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has brought the Wall That Heals to New Bern.

The wall is a smaller version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall that stands in Washington D.C. and it travels the country so that those who can’t make it to our nation’s capital can still honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Julianna Blaylock is a site manager with the nonprofit group The Wall That Heals. She says this is an important opportunity for the community to take part.

“A lot of people will never make it to Washington D.C. and there’s something special about being able to bring it here to someone’s hometown and for people to see it,” said Blaylock.

The exhibit also features an education center that showcases some of the hundreds of thousands of items that have been left at the wall since it was built.

“It displays some of the over 450,000 items that have been left at the wall in Washington D.C since it was built in 1982, it also has a timeline about the war, the wall, and the era and the divisive time in our nation’s history,” said Blaylock.

For organizers like George Halyak who helped get The Wall That Heals to come to Eastern Carolina, he says this means more than he can explain.

“It really brings tears to your eyes, it’s very, very sad and it’s hard to put into words exactly how important it is to recognize,” said Halyak.

The exhibit is open 24 hours a day until 2:00 pm on Sunday at Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. There will be a closing ceremony at 12:00 pm on Sunday.

