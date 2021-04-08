Advertisement

Police: One dead, four injured in Bryan, Texas shooting

Emergency crews at the scene of a shooting in Bryan, Texas
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT
BRYAN, Texas (AP) - The police chief of Bryan, Texas says one person is dead and four others critically wounded in a shooting in his city.

Chief Eric Buske said the shooting happened at Kent Moore Cabinets. The chief says they may have a suspect in custody who is an employee of the business.

Police say multiple people have been hurt in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas, and that the shooter is not in custody.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said Thursday afternoon that several people were wounded.

He did not provide an exact count of those injured and didn’t know whether anyone was killed.

James said employees of the business are being interviewed.

He says witnesses had identified a suspect. James said those who were hurt were taken to a hospital.

Police are looking for the suspect. But James could not describe that person.

