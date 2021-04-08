Man facing nine charges after Pitt County drug raid

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man faces more than a half-dozen charges after deputies this morning raided his mobile home.

Deputies say they seized methamphetamine, marijuana, cash, and six guns from the trailer on Sandstone Court which is outside of Greenville near the airport. One of those guns was stolen from Pitt County.

The early morning raid followed an extensive investigation into the sale of narcotics from the mobile home, according to deputies.

Dwayne Thomas is charged with the following:

• Possession with intent to sale/deliver heroin

• Maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substances (2 counts)

• Felony conspiracy

• Trafficking methamphetamine

• Possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II

• Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

• Possession of stolen firearm

• Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say additional charges in the case are expected while Thomas is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.