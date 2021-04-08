Advertisement

Goldsboro woman charged after infant found with broken bones

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been charged after a two-month-old infant was found with bone fractures.

Talisha Taylor was arrested today on charges of felony child abuse with serious injury and negligent child abuse with serious physical injury.

Goldsboro police said they were contacted back on March 16th by the Wayne County Department of Social Services after the infant was treated at Wayne UNC Health Care for lacerations to the face.

Then on April 6th, they discovered that the infant also had several broken bones.

The 22-year-old Taylor was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond and has her first court appearance on Monday.

