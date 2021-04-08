Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Newport woman found

Lauren Johnson
Lauren Johnson(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Carteret County say a missing woman has been located.

They had been looking for 32-year-old Lauren Johnson of Newport who was reported missing after she didn’t return home on Oscar Hill Road Tuesday night.

Thursday afternoon deputies said Johnson had been located.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Deputies in Carteret County are continuing to look for a missing woman after the vehicle she was borrowing was found.

The sheriff’s office says that Lauren Johnston, 32, of Newport, was reported missing after she didn’t return home on Oscar Hill Road.

We’re told she was last seen on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt.

Deputies said Thursday afternoon that the dark blue 2002 Toyota Celica that she borrowed from a friend was found near the intersection of Community Road and Old Murdoch Road in Newport.

It’s possible she’s in the areas of Bell Creek or Beaufort.

If you see her, call the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.

