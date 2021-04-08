Advertisement

Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself

From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina have confirmed that former NFL player Phillip Adams was the person who killed five people, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren in South Carolina.

They told a news conference Thursday that they had not yet determined a motive.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said evidence left at the scene of the shooting led them to Adams as a suspect.

He said they went to Adams’ parents’ home, evacuated them and then tried to talk Adams out of the house.

Eventually, they found him dead of a single gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom, he said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County deputies say Jimmie Speight Jr. shot into a car Thursday afternoon on King Farm...
FIRST ON WITN: Farmville man charged with murder, rape, kidnapping
Two people were killed Friday afternoon outside of Jacksonville.
Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a local resident found the body around 9:15 a.m....
Body found on Outer Banks beach
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting

Latest News

Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms fade away late tonight
Local basketball star opens business in Kinston.
Basketball star opens business in Kinston