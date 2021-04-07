The Wall That Heals makes its way to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -If you were traveling on Highway 70 Tuesday evening you may have seen the hundreds of motorcycles escorting a very special exhibit.

The motorcyclists were on hand to see The Wall That Heals make its way to Lawson Creek Park in New Bern.

The exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile education center.

The park is one of the stops for the 2021 Wall That Heals tour and will be on display there from April 8th through the 11th.

The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

SGT. Armando Jordan, United States Marine Corps Veteran says, “It means a lot to me. Being a Veteran and being deployed twice before and not knowing if you are going to make it back home it just means a lot to me.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The exhibit will then be open 24 hours a day for visitors until 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Wall That Heals is being brought to New Bern through the Knights of Columbus Assembly 1820 and American Legion Post 539.

The stop in New Bern kicks off the 26th year for the exhibit, which will continue on to other locations across the country during the year. This is the only stop currently scheduled in North Carolina.

Lawson Creek Park is located at 1309 Country Club Rd., New Bern.

