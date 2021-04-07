Rocky Mount police release name of man involved in shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have released the name of the man involved in a shooting of a 40-year-old woman.

35-year-old, Roderick Joshua has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say, Joshua shot the woman, Tuesday on North Pine Street. She suffered from gunshot wounds to her wrist and ear lobe.

She was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare for her injuries and is expected to be okay.

Joshua is at the Nash County Detention Center under no bond.

