Advertisement

Pitt County Health Department distributing home COVID tests Wednesday

Pitt County Health Department
Pitt County Health Department(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Wednesday the Pitt County Health Department will hold a Say Yes! COVID Test distribution event to provide the first allotment of 100 test kits to the Greenville-Pitt County community.

The event is one way the health department is marking National Public Health Week.

The Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge provides residents of Greenville and Pitt County access to free, rapid COVID-19 tests that they can self-administer in the comfort of their home. Say Yes! COVID Test encourages Greenville–Pitt County residents to use the tests three times a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy.

Residents can obtain a test kit during this week’s kick-off by stopping by the Say Yes! COVID Test tent located in front of the Health Department at 201 Government Circle in Greenville between 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

The tests will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Only one test kit will be given per household. Each kit contains enough tests for two household members to self-test for COVID-19 three times per week for one month.

Following Wednesday’s event, the Health Department will distribute test kits Monday – Friday, excluding holidays from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, as supplies are replenished.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharae Becton
Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school
Rep. Greg Murphy
State Democrats want GOP to condemn Murphy tweet
Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says Sue Williams was a records processing assistant.
Sheriff’s office employee dies after being hit by vehicle in downtown Kinston
Evelyn House / Ronnie Williams
Windsor police say boyfriend caught in Virginia for woman’s murder
Rep. Keith Kidwell speaks at Beaufort County Commissioners meeting opposing county police force...
Update: State Rep. Keith Kidwell says no to creating Beaufort County police force

Latest News

BBQ Festival on the Neuse officially returns this year
It’s official; The BBQ Festival on the Neuse returns this year in downtown Kinston
Nonprofit providing free COVID home testing kits
Nonprofit providing free COVID home testing kits
ECU to host vaccination clinic at Minges for College Week
ECU named as a First-gen Forward institution