Pitt County Health Department distributing home COVID tests Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Wednesday the Pitt County Health Department will hold a Say Yes! COVID Test distribution event to provide the first allotment of 100 test kits to the Greenville-Pitt County community.

The event is one way the health department is marking National Public Health Week.

The Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge provides residents of Greenville and Pitt County access to free, rapid COVID-19 tests that they can self-administer in the comfort of their home. Say Yes! COVID Test encourages Greenville–Pitt County residents to use the tests three times a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy.

Residents can obtain a test kit during this week’s kick-off by stopping by the Say Yes! COVID Test tent located in front of the Health Department at 201 Government Circle in Greenville between 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

The tests will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Only one test kit will be given per household. Each kit contains enough tests for two household members to self-test for COVID-19 three times per week for one month.

Following Wednesday’s event, the Health Department will distribute test kits Monday – Friday, excluding holidays from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, as supplies are replenished.

