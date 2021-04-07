Advertisement

Nonprofit providing free COVID home testing kits(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -A local nonprofit is providing COVID-19 home testing kits to the community free of charge.

The Community Unity Network Resource Center received more than 1,700 home testing kits from the Duke Endowment.

The kits are being shared with towns, churches and service organizations who will then distribute them to people in need.

Each kit includes 25 tests that folks can use in their own homes.

Organizers say this is especially important to have in rural communities.

Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown says, “Having this within the home is a blessing to all of us within, being north of the river and it will be a big impact to help our community.”

The network expects to receive another 3,000 kits this week.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

