It’s official; The BBQ Festival on the Neuse returns this year in downtown Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The BBQ Festival on the Neuse is one of the largest whole hog cook-offs in our state, and it takes place in Kinston annually. But the festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and although the BBQ Festival will take place this year after being granted a special use permit Tuesday night by Kinston City Council., it will look a lot different.

Most people in Eastern North Carolina are pretty biased when it comes to barbecue they like best.

“I do love eastern North Carolina BBQ. Eastern North Carolina is the best BBQ there is,” said one Kinston resident.

He’s not alone. Other people in Kinston say Eastern North Carolina is the best they’ve had, and they will get a chance to taste different kinds of barbecue in just a few short weeks when the BBQ Festival on the Neuse sets up in downtown Kinston.

The festival’s director Jan Parson said, “It is huge. It is really important that we all understand that we still need to socialize. We still need to see people, just in a safe way.”

Organizers canceled the BBQ Festival on the Neuse last year due to COVID-19, but it’s on again this year but with changes due to the pandemic still being a concern.

“It’s very exciting to kind of know that we are going to open up eastern North Carolina and the confidence they have in us. It’s very important to us that this is safe and that the event is one that people feel that we are committed to making a safe event for them,” Parson said.

Only 65 cooking entries will be allowed, compared to the usual 100. 75 to 85 vendors can participate, which is smaller than years past, and vendors, cooks, and even the cars in the car show will be socially distanced.

The director says festival-goers have a role to play in keeping the festival safe.

“We will have volunteers that will encourage people to wear their mask, social distance, use the hand sanitizer and hand wash that sort of thing.”

There also won’t be a carnival this year. Still, the BBQ festival director says children’s entertainment and stage performances continue, and they say people should not be discouraged about the changes.

“It’s been a trying time for everybody over the last year. We are all looking forward to great weather and just having a good time together but remember that the safety for each other is the most important thing for this event,” Parson said.

