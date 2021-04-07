Advertisement

Greenville police arrest goat for breaking and entering

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police made an unusual arrest this week after reports of a breaking and entering.

Instead of finding a person breaking into a home, officers located and took a goat into custody.

Greenville Police Animal Protective Services officers say the goat named Billy was hanging out around the windows of houses.

Eventually, investigators found Billy’s owners, and say he has been sentenced to house arrest.

