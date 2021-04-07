Greenville police arrest goat for breaking and entering

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police made an unusual arrest this week after reports of a breaking and entering.

Instead of finding a person breaking into a home, officers located and took a goat into custody.

Greenville Police Animal Protective Services officers say the goat named Billy was hanging out around the windows of houses.

Eventually, investigators found Billy’s owners, and say he has been sentenced to house arrest.

