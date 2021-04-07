Advertisement

ECU to host vaccination clinic at Minges for College Week

(Will Thomas)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU is hosting a mass vaccination clinic April 7-9 at Minges Coliseum.

Any student, faculty or staff member who is 18 or older is eligible. Members of the general public can also participate.

The clinic, in partnership with Vidant Health and Pitt County, will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made at https://studenthealth.ecu.edu/covid/ .

At this time, ECU will be distributing the one-shot vaccine option until supplies run out. ECU students, faculty and staff are asked to bring their 1Card and are encouraged to bring a friend and/or family member.

ECU Transit will provide transportation to Minges, including direct shuttles on campus from the Main Campus Student Center and from off-campus apartment complexes. The complexes affiliated with ECU Transit will be part of a 30-minute loop between the complexes and Minges. The routes will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the last route leaving Minges at 4:30 p.m. each day.

College Week is aimed at providing college-age students easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Vidant Health hosted the first clinic days April 5-6 at the Greenville Convention Center.

