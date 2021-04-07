ECU named as a First-gen Forward institution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU has been selected as a First-gen Forward institution by the Center for First generation Student Success in recognition of its commitment to the success of first-generation students.

A person is considered a first-generation student if their parent or guardian did not earn a bachelor’s or higher degree.

About 35-percent of ECU’s freshman class qualifies.

ECU is just one of 58 institutions named in this year’s class.

Karen Smith, ECU Student Transitions Director says, “It is a recognition that ECU has done work to help support the first generation students and it will help us build off of best practices and talk to other peer institutions about how we can support the first generation students.”

ECU is the only UNC System School named this year as a First-gen Forward institution.

