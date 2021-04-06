WITN Transmitter Operating at Reduced Power
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is operating at reduced power now through Wednesday while maintenance is performed on our transmitter facility in Grifton. Suddenlink and satellite customers will likely be unaffected. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this disruption in signal strength and hope to be back at full strength as soon as possible.
