WITN Sports Spotlight: Lauren Wiles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on D.H. Conley softball standout and Illinois commit Lauren Wiles!

Two weeks ago, Wiles tossed a perfect game, striking out 16 in the Vikings’ 2-0 win over Clayton.

Lauren Wiles’ teammates said it best!

“They were like, ‘Holy crap. You really just threw a perfect game!’” Wiles said.

It’s one of softball’s rarest feats.

“That’s the first one I’ve thrown,” Wiles said about her perfect game.

“She has a great heart,” added D.H. Conley softball head coach Wayne Deans. “Just that drive also that you can just see that determination in her eyes.”

And it’s certainly been a dominant senior season for Wiles.

“I’m very competitive and I like to win,” Wiles said.

She’s also tossed a no-hitter this season. In 25 innings pitched, the senior has allowed just two runs, seven hits, five walks, all while striking out 52 batters. Just incredible!

“I know she was ready to really come out and be a leader in the circle last season as a junior, and now she’s getting that opportunity as a senior, and she’s really doing an excellent job,” Deans said.

So excellent that back in November of 2019, Wiles announced her commitment to play Big Ten softball at Illinois.

“Illinois is just a great school in general,” said Wiles. “When I went there to visit, it was just amazing. I didn’t want to leave when I got there.”

Wiles said she plans on studying psychology and then maybe law school upon graduation.

“I’m very happy for her,” added Deans. “For her to be able to go to a school like Illinois and play in the Big Ten conference softball-wise is big time.”

