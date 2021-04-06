Update: State Rep. Keith Kidwell says no to creating Beaufort County police force

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State representative Keith Kidwell was clear with county commissioners in the east Monday night, saying no to disbanding the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and creating a county-wide police force.

During the Beaufort County Commissioners meeting Monday night, Kidwell discussed the controversial topic early in the five-hour meeting.

At the end of that meeting, commissioners discussed disbanding the county-wide police force committee, but the motion failed with the majority of commissioners voting to keep it.

For the past several weeks, that committee has been exploring what a county-wide police force would mean for the area. Some commissioners said, despite voting to keep the committee in tact, there would always be a sheriff’s office.

Representative Kidwell says he opposes the idea for several reasons, citing the sheriff has constitutional protections that a county police force wouldn’t have. He said to support the idea would be a violation of his constitutional oath.

“If you defund our sheriff’s office, if you spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayers money unnecessary, if you reduce the protections to our citizens, if you place our children in danger, if you destroy the constitutional protections that only a sheriff’s office can offer... how do you reconcile that with your constitutional oath of office?”

Kidwell also says this whole thing started with personal differences that shouldn’t play into county matters. He said to defund the sheriff’s office, commissioners would need their member of the House of Representatives, Kidwell, or a senator, to introduce legislation and pass it through both chambers of the General Assembly.

Kidwell says if the legislation is introduced in another way, he will make every effort to stop it.

PREVIOUS STORY:

One state lawmaker is listening in on Monday’s Beaufort County Commissioners meeting as the controversial discussion of creating a county-wide police force continues.

Representative Keith Kidwell will discuss the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the committee to explore a Beaufort County police force.

County Commissioner Hood Richardson claims the sheriff is running a secret police operation. Sheriff Ernie Coleman has defended his office and has said he’s had assurances from Kidwell that he would not sponsor a bill for a county police force.

The meeting is expected to last several hours, with the Beaufort County police force agenda item expected around 8:20 pm.

