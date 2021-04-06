Advertisement

Three state Republicans want to ban gender confirming treatment for those under 21

Three state Republicans want to ban gender confirming treatment for those under 21
Three state Republicans want to ban gender confirming treatment for those under 21(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -A trio of North Carolina Republicans wants to ban gender confirming treatment options for residents under 21. The measure that will almost assuredly not become law would prevent doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery.

LGBTQ advocates fear the bill would also out people under 21 who tell state workers that they may be transgender.

Senate Bill 514 follows a nationwide trend of GOP-controlled state legislatures looking to limit treatments for transgender adolescents. Arkansas’ GOP governor vetoed a similar proposal that would have impacted youth under 18

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharae Becton
Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school
Rep. Greg Murphy
State Democrats want GOP to condemn Murphy tweet
Mia and Chuck Williams from Beaufort County each lost a parent to COVID-19.
“TAKE THE SHOT:” Once hesitant, Beaufort County man decides to get COVID-19 vaccine
HUBERT DAVIS UNC
UNC hires Hubert Davis as next men’s basketball head coach
Police: Officer has died in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

State troopers kick off Operation “Drive to Live” to reduce crashes involving young drivers
State troopers kick off Operation “Drive to Live” to reduce crashes involving young drivers
Vidant moving vaccine clinic to Arlington Boulevard location
Vidant moving vaccine clinic to Arlington Boulevard location
Food trucks able to return to Farmville with major changes
Food trucks able to return to Farmville with major changes
Food trucks could return to Farmville with major changes
Food trucks able to return to Farmville with major changes