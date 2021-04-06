Advertisement

Suspect in custody after police chase involving stolen ambulance

Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - A suspect is in custody after police say he stole an ambulance from a fire station in Dallas on Monday.

Texas officials say the suspect took them on an hourslong police chase.

He hopped a curb and drove through the yards of several homes during the chase.

After running over what appeared to be spike strips, the driver tried to escape on foot but didn’t get far.

Police later took him into custody. His name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy
State Democrats want GOP to condemn Murphy tweet
Sharae Becton
Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school
Police: Officer has died in single-vehicle crash
Wreck in North Carolina claims the lives of mother and baby
Mia and Chuck Williams from Beaufort County each lost a parent to COVID-19.
“TAKE THE SHOT:” Once hesitant, Beaufort County man decides to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

State troopers kick off Operation Drive to Live
State troopers kick off Operation “Drive to Live” to reduce crashes involving young drivers
Food trucks could return to Farmville with major changes
Food trucks could return to Farmville with major changes
Dallas police chase suspect in stolen ambulance
Dallas police chase suspect in stolen ambulance
Air travel picks up following CDC guidelines, but an expert urges caution
Air travel picks up following CDC guidelines, but an expert urges caution