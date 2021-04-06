State wants input identifying transportation problems

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Transportation needs your input for a transportation survey to help identify Pitt County’s transportation needs.

NCDOT leaders say the transportation survey is essential to develop a long-range planning document for NCDOT, Pitt County, the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan, and Mid-East Rural planning organizations.

The survey results will assist those agencies in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years.

Questions on the survey include what transportation improvements they would like to see and which transportation issues leaders need to address. Survey takers also identify the county where they live and their primary mode of transportation. Answers are voluntary and confidential.

People should fill out the survey by April 30.

You can fill it out online or get a hard copy at many town offices throughout the county. Residents can request transportation surveys be mailed by contacting Ben Rogers, CZO, Planner II with Pitt County Planning and Development at 252-902-3250 en.rogers@pittcountync.gov.

Area leaders say a public meeting is expected later this year as part of the community outreach.

