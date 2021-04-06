Advertisement

State troopers kick off Operation “Drive to Live” to reduce crashes involving young drivers

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol kicked off a new campaign Monday to reduce traffic accidents involving young drivers.

Operation “Drive to Live” runs throughout the week.

The campaign comes as many schools are on spring break and in conjunction with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Troopers are patrolling in and around school zones from 6 am to 5 pm daily to help reduce crashes and make sure drivers pay attention to the road.

The Highway Patrol says across the state, they responded to more than 26,000 crashes involving young drivers and passengers last year, which includes more than 120 deaths.

