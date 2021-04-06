State offers vaccine to all groups Wednesday as the country does the same mid-April

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine nearly two weeks early, moving the date from May 1st to April 19th.

Meanwhile, North Carolina will offer the vaccine to all groups - anyone 16 and up - starting Wednesday.

Governor Roy Cooper said almost 40% of the state has been partially vaccinated, while more than 1/4 is fully vaccinated.

Those numbers are even higher for those at the highest risk, which are people 65 and up.

“The fact that the vaccines are so safe and so effective, I think we’re in as good a shape as we can be right now,” said Cooper.

Daris King, who lives in Greenville, just got his shot Tuesday.

He said he is immunocompromised and hopes others will take the vaccine to protect people like him.

“I had two heart surgeries...there’s people dying everywhere [from COVID-19], and I don’t want to be one of them,” he said.

ECU student and public health major Conner Harvey set her appointment for Thursday.

“From my point of view, I get to see how so many people have been affected by it. How harmful it has been to older people,” said Harvey.

“I think it’s important for everybody to get vaccinated just because it’s an opportunity to look out for people in the community.”

The governor explained that though vaccination efforts are something to celebrate, we are not out of the woods yet.

“We are so close,” said Cooper. “Every day counts. Every person who gets a shot makes our whole state safer and healthier and helps move our economy forward. We all do our part, we can put this pandemic in the rearview mirror once and for all.”

He noted that infectious variants are still spreading and emphasized that we cannot rush the process.

