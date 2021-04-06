Advertisement

State ferry system to Outer Banks short staffed, needs employees including boat captains

State ferry system to Outer Banks needs employees
State ferry system to Outer Banks needs employees
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina ferry service that carries passengers to the Outer Banks faces a shortage of deckhands, seamen, and captains.

The Virginian-Pilot reported last week that there’s often a waiting list to get a ferry job. But this year, the service needs to fill an expanded summer schedule.

Jed Dixon, deputy director of the North Carolina Ferry Division, said the pandemic prevented an annual job fair that typically helps recruit enough employees.

But he said that people could simply be choosing other careers. North Carolina has a system of 22 ferries on seven routes. About 2 million people ride the vessels each year.

The ferry service needs roughly 20 more employees.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy
State Democrats want GOP to condemn Murphy tweet
Sharae Becton
Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school
Police: Officer has died in single-vehicle crash
Wreck in North Carolina claims the lives of mother and baby
Mia and Chuck Williams from Beaufort County each lost a parent to COVID-19.
“TAKE THE SHOT:” Once hesitant, Beaufort County man decides to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Food trucks could return to Farmville with major changes
Food trucks able to return to Farmville with major changes
HUBERT DAVIS UNC
UNC hires Hubert Davis as next men’s basketball head coach
State troopers kick off Operation Drive to Live
State troopers kick off Operation “Drive to Live” to reduce crashes involving young drivers
Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school
Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school