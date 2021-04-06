State ferry system to Outer Banks short staffed, needs employees including boat captains

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina ferry service that carries passengers to the Outer Banks faces a shortage of deckhands, seamen, and captains.

The Virginian-Pilot reported last week that there’s often a waiting list to get a ferry job. But this year, the service needs to fill an expanded summer schedule.

Jed Dixon, deputy director of the North Carolina Ferry Division, said the pandemic prevented an annual job fair that typically helps recruit enough employees.

But he said that people could simply be choosing other careers. North Carolina has a system of 22 ferries on seven routes. About 2 million people ride the vessels each year.

The ferry service needs roughly 20 more employees.

