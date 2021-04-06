Heartland Estate Spring Break Camp uses horses to help teens communicate

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local spring break camp uses horses to help kids re-adjust to post COVID pandemic life as the governor lifts more pandemic restrictions.

The Heartland Estate in Pitt County is hosting a spring break version of its FLOW camp. FLOW is short for Future Leaders of the World.

High school students are interacting with the horses this week and learning communication skills through both words and body language.

The camp helps teens build self-confidence, leadership, and teamwork.

Camp Director Rhonda Cimorelli says students need those skills, especially after the pandemic.

“Instead of being on a screen, playing video games, entertaining themselves. We wanted them to be able to come out and connect with real people and have real conversations. Laugh a lot. We play some games and just have a good experience.”

Additional camps are planned for the summer months. If you’d like to learn more or attend a camp, contact Heartland Estate in Pitt County at www.HeartlandEstate.com or on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HeartlandEstate2020.

