Windsor police say boyfriend caught in Virginia for woman’s murder

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Windsor police say that a woman’s boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

Chief Justin Jackson says that the body of Evelyn House, 50, of Windsor, was discovered last Friday around 8 a.m.

Police say a friend found her at her home on North King Street when she didn’t show up for work.

Jackson says that House’s boyfriend, Ronnie Williams, 50, of Windsor, was arrested in Newport News, Virginia for her death.

Williams is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina which Jackson believes could be sometime this week.

The SBI and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

Previous Story:

Police in Windsor are investigating a homicide that happened last week.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says that the death happened this past Friday in the town and that it’s his understanding there has been an arrest in the case.

Holley said his deputies aided police in the case.

WITN has reached out to Windsor’s police department several times for information and has not heard back.

