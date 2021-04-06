Advertisement

Police chief updates city council and community on deadly shooting at a Wilmington house party

By Sharon Johnson
Apr. 6, 2021
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams will address city council Tuesday night to give an update on the investigation into last weekend’s deadly mass shooting. Four people are still in the hospital following that shooting at a Wilmington house party where three people died.

Chief Williams will share his comments during the public portion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a city spokesperson confirmed. Wilmington’s Mayor Bill Saffo will also make a statement prior to Williams’ presentation.

The city council meeting is at the Wilmington Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it live online here.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jessica Williams told the StarNews on Monday that the injured are still at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and are “stable and recovering.”

In the meantime, the investigation into what the police said was a gunfight at a house party continues.

The police department said in a statement that the investigation would take time and significant manpower to “bring justice to the victims and their families.”

Police found several firearms at the scene, and detectives are pursuing leads. Flowers and memorials have been placed at the house.

