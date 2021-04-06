Pitt Greenville Crime Stoppers

Pitt County Crime Stoppers is on a mission to fight crime in your neighborhood. Pitt County citizens are taking back the streets, one crime at a time.



Any serious crime

The location of stolen property

The location of wanted persons

The location of illegal drugs Pitt County Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest for:

Call (252) 758-7777 with your tips.

Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, you do not have to give your name .

Go to crimestopper.org for more information.

