Pitt Greenville Crime Stoppers

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Apr. 6, 2021
Pitt County Crime Stoppers is on a mission to fight crime in your neighborhood. Pitt County citizens are taking back the streets, one crime at a time.

Pitt County Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest for:
  • Any serious crime
  • The location of stolen property
  • The location of wanted persons
  • The location of illegal drugs

Call (252) 758-7777 with your tips.

Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, you do not have to give your name.

Go to crimestopper.org for more information.

Check back here each week for updates.

Pitt County Crime Stoppers Facebook
Pitt County Crime Stoppers Home Page

