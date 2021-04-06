Pedestrian taken to Vidant Medical Center after being hit by car in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car just before 8:00 Tuesday morning.

Kinston police say it happened on E. King Street, which is right next to the Lenoir County Courthouse.

Police say the driver was not hurt and the 62-year-old pedestrian was taken to Vidant Medical Center. We are not sure of her condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

