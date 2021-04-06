New Bern Civic Theatre grand reopening; first step toward recovery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Civic Theatre leaders say they’ve made it through one of their most challenging times, shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. But they are thrilled to announce their reopening in May with Greater Tuna, the theatre’s first live production since February 2020.

NBCT employees admit many challenges ahead but are pushing through, and the two-man satirical comedy is their first step towards recovery. Please join us as we celebrate the grand reopening of live theatre in New Bern at New Bern Civic Theatre.

According to NBCT, in the past 15 years, they’ve navigated through a recession, hurricanes, and now a global pandemic. They say, “It has been a trying time for our beautiful community, and NBCT is grateful for the support we have received over the years from our patrons, donors, and sponsors. Over the past year, the NBCT staff and Board of Directors have been busy preparing for this reopening and planning for some much-needed repairs and renovations as we move forward through the 2021 season.”

Those repairs include an overhaul of the orchestra pit, greenroom expansion, light and ceiling tile replacements, and work to finalize more extensive project plans, postponed due to COVID.

The theatre group calls the reopening “The first step in moving together towards a better and brighter future for the arts in our community. We look forward to seeing you in May for Greater Tuna!”

NBCT said they use all necessary precautions to ensure the Athens Theatre is sanitized before and after all performances. Hand sanitizers are always available, and masks are still required. At this point, seating is limited per Governor Cooper’s Executive Order.

Show dates are May 14, 15, 21, 22 at 7:30 pm and May 16 and 23 at 2 pm.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 252-633-0567 or by ordering online at www.newberncivictheatre.org . Visit us at www.facebook.com/newberncivictheatre.org

