Advertisement

NCEL 04-05-21

NCEL 04-05-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharae Becton
Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school
Rep. Greg Murphy
State Democrats want GOP to condemn Murphy tweet
Mia and Chuck Williams from Beaufort County each lost a parent to COVID-19.
“TAKE THE SHOT:” Once hesitant, Beaufort County man decides to get COVID-19 vaccine
HUBERT DAVIS UNC
UNC hires Hubert Davis as next men’s basketball head coach
Police: Officer has died in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Three state Republicans want to ban gender confirming treatment for those under 21
Three state Republicans want to ban gender confirming treatment for those under 21
State troopers kick off Operation “Drive to Live” to reduce crashes involving young drivers
State troopers kick off Operation “Drive to Live” to reduce crashes involving young drivers
Vidant moving vaccine clinic to Arlington Boulevard location
Vidant moving vaccine clinic to Arlington Boulevard location
NCEL 4-5-21
NCEL 4-5-21