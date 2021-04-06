Kinston man faces charges in 2-year-old death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old.

Goldsboro police arrested and charged 29-year-old Rodgerick Jones with murder in connection to the child’s death.

Officers say the crime happened on Day Circle around 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday. They say the girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other details surrounding her death have been released. Jones is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.

