Jim’s Forecast: Staying sunny; Highs climbing to the 80s

Quick Forecast:

Tuesday Morning: Sunny skies with temps climbing from 50° at sunrise to 75° by midday. Winds out of the west-northwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Afternoon: Sunny skies with highs near 80°. Winds out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear skies with lows near 54°. Winds out of the west-southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday & Wednesday

High pressure to our south will continue to keep us sunny and warm. Highs will start to approach the 80° mark over the next few days with mostly sunny skies persisting through Wednesday. A few fair weather cumulus along with some light mid to high level clouds Wednesday afternoon. Heavier clouds are set to roll in later in the week. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 50s Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday

A series of low pressure systems will finally break the streak of dry and sunny weather. Highs will again reach in the low 80s Thursday before a cold front knocks our heat down into the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Increasing clouds with an isolated shower Thursday afternoon will give way to scattered showers and storms on Friday. A secondary low will try to follow the Friday’s front, keeping a chance for some scattered showers on Saturday.