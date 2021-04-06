Advertisement

Fourth annual Spring-A-Pet Auction benefits local animal shelters

By Liz Bateson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The fourth annual Spring-A-Pet Auction is raising money for local animal shelters.

The auction is taking place on Facebook for 7-10 days. Auction items are donated and include gift cards, services and artisans items from local businesses.

All of the proceeds will benefit Innerbanks Canine of Beaufort County and Tales of Possumwood Acres Sanctuary in Onslow County.

Founder Jennifer Varni, a long time pet foster mom, says she started the auction as a way to further her mission of giving back to shelters and animals in need.

For more information, you can e-mail springapetauction@hotmail.com.

