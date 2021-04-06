Food trucks could return to Farmville with major changes
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville’s city council will vote on proposed changes to food truck operations within the town.
No food trucks operate in the city currently because of a moratorium that caused all permits to expire on December 31st.
City councilors say that’s because they would like to see some changes, including raising the cost for a daily permit from $50 to $125.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.