Food trucks could return to Farmville with major changes

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville’s city council will vote on proposed changes to food truck operations within the town.

No food trucks operate in the city currently because of a moratorium that caused all permits to expire on December 31st.

City councilors say that’s because they would like to see some changes, including raising the cost for a daily permit from $50 to $125.

