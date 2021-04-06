Food trucks able to return to Farmville with major changes

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville town leaders adopted a new ordinance Monday night on how food trucks operate inside the town limits.

Town commissioners agreed to increase how much food truck owners pay per day and where they are able to set up.

A heated town hall meeting took place Monday night where residents and commissioners went back and forth on the operations of food trucks in Farmville.

After deliberation, a new ordinance was adopted and some are not happy.

After months of a moratorium stemming from complaints about food truck operations, some food truck owners, who were used to paying $50 dollars a day to operate or $100 dollars for the annual fee, say they were hoping for a better outcome at the Farmville town meeting Monday night.

“There were allegedly some complaints, we haven’t received any documents of any complaints but there were allegedly some complaints. The town had directed the planning board to examine the whole situation and they put a moratorium on the issue of new annual permits.”

The planning board came back with some adjustments, recommending limiting food trucks to operating only two days per week with a maximum of only two trucks allowed to operate per day, a 100 foot distance from a brick-and-mortar restaurant, a $125 daily fee to operate and no option for annual fees.

Billy Strickland is the attorney of Mark Shirley, the owner of the Ole Time Smokehouse food truck.

“It allows you only here two days a week unless the town manager sees fit to have a function and they can exempt it and not have it. Effectively what it does is run my client out of business. If he operates just the two days they allow him at that rate it’s over 12,000 dollars a year. Where, in any other town it’s 150 to 200 dollar permit per year. Originally Farmville had a very reasonable ordinance. About 150 dollars for one year. No problem and they did all the regulations, as far as health and safety, cleanliness, things of that nature. But evidently, owners of restaurants have complained and now we’ve come up with this economic suppression through government regulations that is going to try to override my clients right to actually have a job and to work.”

After discussion, commissioners voted and unanimously passed the ordinance but with some minor changes.

The daily fee for food trucks to operate will be $75 dollars a day and there is no limit to how many food trucks can operate at the same time.

Everything else in the ordinance, stands including: how many days they can operate, how far they have to be from a brick-and-mortar business and no option for annual fees.

But commissioners, along with the mayor, think this is the best option.

“We certainly do want to see the food trucks come to Farmville. We want to open it up to all food trucks that would like to come to our hometown and be here therefore we are establishing the number of days per year or per week that they can come and make sure that they are taken care of with all the services that we provide. Fire, police, electrical, water, clean streets, the whole 9 yards. They get the services they would expect from a town like Farmville.”

A few people spoke during the public hearing Monday, all opposed to this new ordinance.

One lady said this restricts growth in the town of Farmville.

And both the Pitt County Libertarian Chairman and Attorney for one of the food truck owners say lawsuits may be in the future.

Commissioner Dixon and Commissioner Smith recused themselves from voting Monday night after a conflict of interest brought up in the meeting.

