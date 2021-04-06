Advertisement

Food trucks able to return to Farmville with major changes

By Sharon Johnson and Amber Lake
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville town leaders adopted a new ordinance Monday night on how food trucks operate inside the town limits.

Town commissioners agreed to increase how much food truck owners pay per day and where they are able to set up.

A heated town hall meeting took place Monday night where residents and commissioners went back and forth on the operations of food trucks in Farmville.

After deliberation, a new ordinance was adopted and some are not happy.

After months of a moratorium stemming from complaints about food truck operations, some food truck owners, who were used to paying $50 dollars a day to operate or $100 dollars for the annual fee, say they were hoping for a better outcome at the Farmville town meeting Monday night.

The planning board came back with some adjustments, recommending limiting food trucks to operating only two days per week with a maximum of only two trucks allowed to operate per day, a 100 foot distance from a brick-and-mortar restaurant, a $125 daily fee to operate and no option for annual fees.

Billy Strickland is the attorney of Mark Shirley, the owner of the Ole Time Smokehouse food truck.

After discussion, commissioners voted and unanimously passed the ordinance but with some minor changes.

The daily fee for food trucks to operate will be $75 dollars a day and there is no limit to how many food trucks can operate at the same time.

Everything else in the ordinance, stands including: how many days they can operate, how far they have to be from a brick-and-mortar business and no option for annual fees.

But commissioners, along with the mayor, think this is the best option.

A few people spoke during the public hearing Monday, all opposed to this new ordinance.

One lady said this restricts growth in the town of Farmville.

And both the Pitt County Libertarian Chairman and Attorney for one of the food truck owners say lawsuits may be in the future.

Commissioner Dixon and Commissioner Smith recused themselves from voting Monday night after a conflict of interest brought up in the meeting.

