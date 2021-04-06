Advertisement

ECU announces updated plans for May 7th graduation

This is a pre-pandemic graduation ceremony at ECU
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says it will hold three in-person graduation ceremonies next month.

It will be the first actual graduation ceremony at the university since the pandemic began a year ago.

Undergrads will have their ceremonies at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on May 7th graduation at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Then at 5:00 p.m., graduate and professional students will receive their degrees.

ECU says masks will be required for everyone attending and social distancing guidelines will be “strictly enforced”, according to a news release.

The university had virtual ceremonies for last year’s graduates, and they are invited to attend the May 7th graduation, based on what degree they earned in spring or fall 2020.

