Corolla welcomes third foal of the year

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced the birth of this year’s third foal.

The foal was named Betsy after “Betsy Dowdy,” which was next on the list of names for female horses.

Betsy - Corolla foal born (Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund Facebook page, the foal was born near the area of the Currituck Sound that Betsy Dowdy and her Banker mare Bess swam across to warn American troops of British movement in the area during the Revolutionary War.

Betsy - Corolla foal born (Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

Betsy’s mother, M&M, also has a 3-year-old foal, as well as two other mares in the harem. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says as far as they know, Betsy is her father’s first foal.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.