CDC awards state more than $94 million to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WBKO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded North Carolina more than $94 million to help expand COVID-19 vaccine programs.

The $94,768,784 will be directed to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake and “ensuring greater equity and access to vaccinate those disproportionately affected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

These funds are part of $3 billion that the CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions reinforce vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations. Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH., CDC Director

75% of the funding is required to be focused on specific programs and initiatives created to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities. 60% of the funding must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.

These awards are part of the CDC and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ efforts to increase public education, awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

