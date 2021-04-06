Beaufort Mayor officially enters race for U.S. Senate

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mayor is officially throwing his name in the race for the U.S. Senate seat. The seat is up for grabs after Richard Burr announced earlier he would not seek reelection in 2022. Monday night, Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton announced he’s running for the seat.

Newton says he decided after being profoundly impacted by the insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol. He said he believes he can bring his experience and unique background to Washington as a retired colonel in the Air Force, a marine scientist, and local government official.

Newton joins the race for the Democratic nomination against State Senator Jeff Jackson. Republican Mark Walker has also announced his intentions to run for Burr’s seat.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.