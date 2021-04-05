Advertisement

Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school

Sharae Becton
Sharae Becton(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
Apr. 5, 2021
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested after a school resource officer found a large amount of cocaine in a child’s bookbag.

It happened last Tuesday at Trent Park Elementary School in New Bern.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says their deputy discovered more than nine ounces of cocaine.

Sharae Becton, 27, of New Bern is charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine and misdemeanor child abuse.

It’s unclear of what the relationship is between Becton and the child.

