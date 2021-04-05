Vidant moving vaccine clinic to Arlington Boulevard location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health will move its large-scale vaccination site to a new location on Thursday.

For the past several months, the vaccine had been given out at the Greenville Convention Center.

Starting this Thursday, people can get their vaccine at the newly established Vidant Greenville Vaccine Clinic. That’s at 2380 Arlington Boulevard which used to house Vidant Minor Emergency.

The new facility can accommodate up to 350 vaccines each day.

Vidant says operations at the convention center will pause from Wednesday through Monday, April 12th due to another event. The convention center will resume on April 13th to complete already scheduled second dose appointments. That facility will close permanently once all those second doses are given out.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.