Advertisement

Vidant moving vaccine clinic to Arlington Boulevard location

(WITN)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health will move its large-scale vaccination site to a new location on Thursday.

For the past several months, the vaccine had been given out at the Greenville Convention Center.

Starting this Thursday, people can get their vaccine at the newly established Vidant Greenville Vaccine Clinic. That’s at 2380 Arlington Boulevard which used to house Vidant Minor Emergency.

The new facility can accommodate up to 350 vaccines each day.

Vidant says operations at the convention center will pause from Wednesday through Monday, April 12th due to another event. The convention center will resume on April 13th to complete already scheduled second dose appointments. That facility will close permanently once all those second doses are given out.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy
State Democrats want GOP to condemn Murphy tweet
Sharae Becton
Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school
Police: Officer has died in single-vehicle crash
Wreck in North Carolina claims the lives of mother and baby
shooting
3 dead, 4 hurt after mass shooting during house party in Wilmington

Latest News

Updated 04/05/21
COVID-19: Two million North Carolinians complete vaccine process
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
There is growing concern over a COVID-19 variant that is infecting children and young adults.
Growing concern over a COVID-19 variant infecting children and young adults
FILE - In this May 8, 2013 file photo, people pause to look at a Norwegian Cruise Line ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line asks CDC to allow trips from US in July