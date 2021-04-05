Target offering coupons for old child car seats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Target is once again offering coupons for people who bring in old child car seats to recycle.

Drop-off is also now contact-free.

Shoppers can drop off old car seats in a box and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices.

The coupon is good for 20 percent off a variety of baby gear. Store managers say they will accept damaged or expired car seats.

The event runs through April 17th at all locations.

