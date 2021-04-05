Advertisement

Target offering coupons for old child car seats

Target offering coupons for old child car seats
Target offering coupons for old child car seats
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Target is once again offering coupons for people who bring in old child car seats to recycle.

Drop-off is also now contact-free.

Shoppers can drop off old car seats in a box and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices.

The coupon is good for 20 percent off a variety of baby gear. Store managers say they will accept damaged or expired car seats.

The event runs through April 17th at all locations.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy
State Democrats want GOP to condemn Murphy tweet
Sharae Becton
Woman arrested after large amount of cocaine found in bookbag at school
Police: Officer has died in single-vehicle crash
Wreck in North Carolina claims the lives of mother and baby
Mia and Chuck Williams from Beaufort County each lost a parent to COVID-19.
“TAKE THE SHOT:” Once hesitant, Beaufort County man decides to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

State troopers kick off Operation Drive to Live
State troopers kick off Operation “Drive to Live” to reduce crashes involving young drivers
Food trucks could return to Farmville with major changes
Food trucks could return to Farmville with major changes
Air travel picks up following CDC guidelines, but an expert urges caution
Air travel picks up following CDC guidelines, but an expert urges caution
“A lot of questions not being answered.” Onslow citizens react to purchase of equestrian farm
“A lot of questions not being answered.” Onslow citizens react to purchase of equestrian farm