“TAKE THE SHOT:” Once hesitant, Beaufort County man decided to get COVID-19 vaccine

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We have all been doing a lot of video chatting to protect the health and safety of ourselves and loved ones.

Mia and Chuck Williams from Beaufort County have been able to do some in-person gathering because now they are fully vaccinated. The timing for this is great because they had their third grandchild in March.

“Little Logan he has certainly been a blessing,” Mia said. “A bright spot in our lives. That’s what we’re going to kind of look forward to.”

Logan was born on Mar. 6. Mia often remembers how she found out.

“She said Mom, will you get something out of my bag for me?” Mia recalled her daughter saying. “She says that little white rag.”

In the video, Mia’s daughter had a baby onesie in her bag. When Mia took it out of the bag and opened it up to see it was a onesie, her jaw dropped and she cried into her daughter’s arms.

“It made me forget everything we were going through because there was this such happiness,” Mia said.

Like so many of us this past year, they did not know what would come next.

“I can’t even begin to tell you the number of days that we have sat out, we have a swing out back, and we’d both just sit there and cry our eyes out because of not knowing,” Mia said.

It was a rough year already. Mia’s mom lived in a nursing home in Virginia. She broke her hip in August and her health started to decline.

“We would go through an emotional roller coaster,” Mia said. “I told Chuck one day if they ever get that inside the nursing home and she gets it, I’m so scared this would be her demise.”

Chuck’s dad, Mack, was healthy. He was 70 years old and spent a lot of time outdoors.

“He loved to fish,” Chuck said. “Three or four days a week. Had been for a long time.”

He also mentored a lot of kids in the community through Cross Trail Outfitters. Chuck says he loved each kid and every parent. They loved him back.

“It really showed up as his funeral when those young men stood up and gave speeches in his honor,” Chuck said. “It wasn’t really a funeral. It was a tribute to his life.”

Mack died in September from COVID-19. Just a few short months later, Mia got a call from her mom’s nursing home. She tested positive for COVID-19. Then in February, she got another call.

“They called me and said your mom has passed.”

Mia got her vaccine shortly after. Check knew the virus was a threat.

“He debated on whether to get it,” Mia said. “He said Mia I just don’t know what to do.”

With a vaccination clinic coming up at his work, Chuck had his mind made up.

“I was getting ready to walk out of the canteen where they were administering the shot,” he recalled. “I just decided -- no.”

Then -- he heard a voice in his head.

“Upon exiting, something popped in my head and said take the shot. You lost your father. Take the shot. Right then and there, a calmness come on me. I just turned around, went to the table, and told the lady I was ready. And that’s what was told to me. And I don’t make stuff up like this. I promise you.”

Chuck and Mia have now both been vaccinated. This is just in time for them to go to Lake Phelps in Washington County, where they would spend summers with Mack.

“It’s going to be hard going back to the lake,” Mia said.

“We look forward to the grandkids getting down here,” Chuck said. “I’ve never been one to take a bunch of shots. As fast as this thing came on, things just came on a lot faster with this vaccine. I just had a lot of concerns. “I was very hesitant, but I’m glad I did it.”

Chuck says Mack is probably catching a big bass right now. Mia says her mom, Patsy, loved to sing and she is probably singing with the heavenly choir.

