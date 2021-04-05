State Rep. Keith Kidwell to hear dissussions to create Beaufort County police force

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One state lawmaker is listening in on Monday’s Beaufort County Commissioners meeting as the controversial discussion of creating a county-wide police force continues.

Representative Keith Kidwell will discuss the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the committee to explore a Beaufort County police force.

County Commissioner Hood Richardson claims the sheriff is running a secret police operation. Sheriff Ernie Coleman has defended his office and has said he’s had assurances from Kidwell that he would not sponsor a bill for a county police force.

The meeting is expected to last several hours, with the Beaufort County police force agenda item expected around 8:20 pm.

