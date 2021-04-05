Advertisement

Police: Officer has died in single-vehicle crash

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say that a police officer from North Carolina’s Sampson County has died in a single-car crash.

WNCN reports that the accident occurred Saturday night and involved an officer from the Newton Grove Police Department.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the officer was Brent Nelson Hall, 26, of Clinton.

The patrol said that he was driving to begin his shift in a department-owned Dodge Charger at a ``high rate of speed’' on U.S. 701 Business/Northeast Boulevard.

Authorities said that he was not pursuing anyone and did not have the lights and sirens activated. The highway patrol said that he was not wearing his seatbelt. The wreck remains under investigation.

