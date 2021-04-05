Pirates vs. Cancer to raise money for Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A one-of-a-kind event to empower children to beat childhood cancer in the east is returning for its fifth year.

Pirates vs. Cancer unites ECU students and staff along with the public to raise money for patients at the James & Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital. The event is happening on April 23.

Supporters will stand in solidarity with the brave children at the hospital and shave their heads and cut their hair as well as raise funds to support programs and services at the children’s hospital.

Last year, students and their peers collectively raised more than $23,000. This year, organizers say the goal is $50,000.

The event will also have a virtual component on Facebook Live for friends, families and pediatric patients and their families to get involved from home.

The event was founded in 2017 by a few ECU Brody School of Medicine students. It is now the largest and fastest growing interdisciplinary student organization on the ECU Health Sciences Campus.

For more information and to donate, click here.

