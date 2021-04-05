Advertisement

Onslow County offers limited number of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Pfizer walk-ins available

COVID-19 vaccine (Source: CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A limited number of vaccines have been made available in Onslow County.

Officials say those who wish to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, can do so by signing up for an appointment. To schedule an appointment now, call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank at 910-989-5057.

Posted by Onslow County Government on Monday, April 5, 2021

Pfizer vaccines will also be available as a walk-in service Monday. The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 16 years or older.

For more information regarding vaccine available, call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank at 910-989-5057.

