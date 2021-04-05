Advertisement

Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake has given the Los Angeles area a pre-dawn shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The quake was recorded at 4.44 a.m. Monday local time.

The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

Several foreshocks, the largest being 3.3, preceded the quake, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twitter exchange between Rep. Greg Murphy and Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Rep. Murphy facing criticism over deleted tweet in response to Muslim congresswoman
Police: Officer has died in single-vehicle crash
Wreck in North Carolina claims the lives of mother and baby
shooting
3 dead, 4 hurt after mass shooting during house party in Wilmington
Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services personnel put out a brush fire in Jacksonville on...
Part of a boardwalk damaged by brush fire in Sturgeon City

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop finally announces a share sale
An ambulance crash claimed the life of a woman who was in the midst of a medical emergency. It...
Woman in back of ambulance dies in New York crash
An ambulance crash claimed the life of a woman who was in the midst of a medical emergency. It...
Deadly N.Y. ambulance crash scene (natural sounds)
Pirates vs Cancer Fundraiser
Pirates vs Cancer Fundraiser